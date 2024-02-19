Bluesound Professional, Xyte Team Up for Remote Monitoring

Bluesound Professional is now able to support remote monitoring of its products with Xyte. Starting in Spring 2024, integrators of Bluesound Professional products will be able to register with Xyte to enable remote monitoring and control of basic functions from Xyte’s Device Cloud platform.

“Our integrators have been vocal about the need for remote monitoring, both as a way to reduce costs and create new revenue streams,” explained Graeme Harrison, VP and general manager for Bluesound Professional. “We recognize that integrators are looking to brands like ours to provide complete solutions and not just hardware, so we are pleased to have Xyte become a part of what Bluesound Professional offers as a comprehensive and rounded solutions ecosystem.”

“This collaboration not only enhances service delivery to their partners and end-users but also underscores our shared commitment to technological innovation and excellence,” added Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte.