Everything to Know about Xyte Connect

Xyte has launched Xyte Connect. The cloud module enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their industry partners to share data through the cloud and collaborate on device configuration, setup, support, updates, and monitoring and management.

Xyte Device Cloud (XDC) is a full-stack servitization platform that empowers device and hardware manufacturers to cloudify, service, support, and commercialize their connected devices in one place. By managing the complete lifecycle of their connected devices, OEMs can transition towards offering integrated business solutions. This better allows them to introduce usage-based and other as-a-service business models and develop sustainable customer relationships.

With the release of Xyte Connect, manufacturers can now communicate and collaborate with anyone in their value chain. They and their industry partners can optimize services, offer faster support for end users through ticket escalation and tailored product catalogs, and facilitate the shift to subscription-based business models. For OEMs and their partners, this fosters customer relationships and increases profitability. For end users, the purchasing flexibility once reserved for software is now available for solutions that incorporate hardware, software, and services.

Earlier this month, Xyte announced a $30 million investment round, which will help accelerate the company’s geographic expansion, especially across North America and Europe.