Black Box Launches New Radian Flex Video Wall Platform

The What: Black Box has introduced Radian Flex Video Wall Platform. Radian Flex provides a video wall platform advancement that future-proofs investments. Black Box will be showcasing Radian Flex at InfoComm 2018 at booth C2312.

Black Box's Radian Flex Video Wall Platform

The What Else: The robust Radian Flex video engine supports today’s standard of 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels. But it does not stop at 4K. Radian Flex has limitless resolution. This means that when 8K resolution becomes the standard, Radian Flex is ready; and when the next ultra-high-definition resolution comes out after 8K, Radian Flex provides an easy path to upgrade.

There is also no limit on the number of screens and end points that Radian Flex can display to. The solution also supports an unlimited number of inputs. Radian Flex also includes SmartFrame technology that ensures optimal use of the video wall display area. This feature provides perfect picture quality and fit to screen with minimal setup time. Other key features of Radian Flex include powerful content manipulation, schedule and restore capabilities, real-time control over displayed content, slide show, and more.

The Bottom Line: Radian Flex is offered in two powerful suites: the Radian Flex Suite and the Radian FlexPro Suite. The Flex Suite is best fit for economic video wall installations that are not reliant on fail-safe operation. The FlexPro Suite includes dual controllers to ensure fail-safe operation for mission-critical applications.