Black Box Announces Digital Workplace Unified Communications Service

Black Box has announced the Digital Workplace, a service focused on unified communications and collaboration (UCC) in today’s increasingly digital and virtual workplace environments. By adding managed UCC as a service in the cloud to its existing on-premises UCC offering, Black Box addresses companies’ evolving requirements for business continuity and the expanding need to support an increasingly remote, multigenerational, and geographically dispersed workforce.

Related: Black Box Releases Emerald PE IP-Based KVM Extender

The Black Box Digital Workplace solution is delivered in three components:

Premises UCC, in which Black Box will work with partners to create a customized UCC solution that meets the customer’s specific business requirements and provides modern, premise-based voice, video, and collaboration solutions.

Managed UCaaS, a subscription-based UCC service managed by Black Box leveraging cloud offerings from two key partners. UCaaS bundles best-in-class UCaaS solutions together with professional deployment, migration, and support services to help clients move from legacy to modern UCC environments.

Premises-to-Cloud Upgrade, a service that allows customers to transition to the cloud at their own pace and build in flexibility for future UCC requirements.

“The pandemic has accelerated many organizations’ adoption of digital workplace solutions and exposed a critical need for effective business continuity in times of crisis,” said Doug Oathout, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships, Black Box. “There’s never been greater demand for solutions that deliver the seamless connectivity and collaboration workers need to be productive, from any location in the world. Black Box is ideally positioned to help customers transition from legacy operations to the new Digital Workplace. Not only are we deeply invested in these types of solutions, but we understand our customers’ current and future needs and have the tools, processes, and expertise to help them be successful in the ‘new normal’ of remote collaboration.”