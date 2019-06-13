Biamp Launches TesiraCONNECT Room Expander

The What: TesiraCONNECT is a five-port AVB connection box that simplifies the Biamp conference room by providing power and media over a single cable between Biamp AVB DSPs, USB extenders, PoE+ amplifiers, and microphones.

TesiraCONNECT

The What Else: The central connection point for all Biamp devices in the conference room, TesiraCONNECT comes with four PoE+ powered RJ-45 ports, each supporting single-cable connectivity to a Biamp endpoint. An additional unpowered RJ-45 port is included to easily pass all signals back to the TesiraFORTÉ conferencing system. For more complex installations, up to four TesiraCONNECT devices may be daisy-chained to support four PoE+ amplifiers connecting up to 32 Biamp desono speakers and 12 Biamp Parlé Beamtracking microphones. TesiraCONNECT is fully compatible with Biamp’s SageVue management and monitoring system.

The Bottom Line: Built for the conference room, all the ports are located in the back—reserving the front for status indicator lights—and there’s no easily accessible power button for users to accidentally push. TesiraCONNECT is expected to be available this summer.