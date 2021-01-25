Biamp Debuts ‘Launch’ Automatic Room Setup Feature

The What: Biamp has announced Launch, a one-touch automatic device discovery and tuning feature available on its new TesiraFORTÉ X and Devio SCX series processors. According to Biamp’s CEO Rashid Skaf, the feature is the most significant development in the company’s 40-plus-year history.

The What Else: Launch is designed to allow users of all abilities to set up a professionally tuned conference space, and is suitable for rooms of all sizes. Users simply connect the equipment, then press the Launch button on the TesiraFORTÉ X or Devio SCX, which will immediately identify and configure every device in the system and perform a tuning cycle.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

Biamp Launch measures the acoustic characteristics of the room and then automatically applies signal processing, acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), speaker tuning, and noise reduction. Biamp Launch supports Biamp Parlé microphones and a range of other Biamp network peripherals, including the AMP450 range of PoE+-powered amplifiers, the HD-1 dialer, and the EX-UBT USB extender.

The Bottom Line: By automating the room tuning and commissioning process, Biamp Launch enables consistently clear audio in any space with remarkable speed.