beyerdynamic to Introduce New Conferencing Products at InfoComm 2018

beyerdynamic (booth C1628) is introducing several new conferencing products at InfoComm, including the Phonum Bluetooth speakerphone and Unite wireless communications platform.

Phonum

A wireless Bluetooth speakerphone, Phonum is engineered for quick, impromptu meetings for higher education, corporate offices, K-12, medical facilities, governmental institutions, and other applications.

Unite

The Unite digital wireless communcations platform is designed for tour guiding, assisted listening, and two-way communications applications. It can scale up to 32 channels at once, and provides license-free, noise-cancelling operation with up to 20 hours of battery life, according to the company.

TG 1000 Dante

TG 1000 Dante is a new 24-bit digital wireless system. It covers 319MHz of the UHF bandwidth and can be utilized in demanding touring, theatrical, and permanent installation environments.