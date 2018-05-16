beyerdynamic to Introduce New Conferencing Products at InfoComm 2018

beyerdynamic (booth C1628) is introducing several new conferencing products at InfoComm, including the Phonum Bluetooth speakerphone and Unite wireless communications platform.

A wireless Bluetooth speakerphone, Phonum is engineered for quick, impromptu meetings for higher education, corporate offices, K-12, medical facilities, governmental institutions, and other applications.

Phonum

Unite

The Unite digital wireless communcations platform is designed for tour guiding, assisted listening, and two-way communications applications. It can scale up to 32 channels at once, and provides license-free, noise-cancelling operation with up to 20 hours of battery life, according to the company.

TG 1000 Dante

TG 1000 Dante is a new 24-bit digital wireless system. It covers 319MHz of the UHF bandwidth and can be utilized in demanding touring, theatrical, and permanent installation environments.