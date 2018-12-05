BenQ Launches InstaShow Wireless Presentation System

The What: BenQ launches InstaShow WDC10, a plug-and-play presentation system that wirelessly connects a user's computer to a central display or projector. With the touch of a button, the meeting collaboration system allows up to 16 participants to instantly share their laptop or device screen in brilliant FHD quality, making collaboration more dynamic, productive and engaging.

The What Else: InstaShow is compatible with all operating systems and any display with an HDMI port, making it a presentation solution for any meeting room, huddle room, or other spaces where collaboration is key. The solution provides fast transfer time via WLAN standard 802.11ac support — with a latency of less than 0.1 seconds — transmitting content and audio from device to display without any noticeable lag.

The InstaShow consists of two transmitters that connect via HDMI and USB 3.0 to the participants' laptop or tablet device, and a receiver that connects via HDMI to the room's display or projection device. The system can also switch from clear presentation mode to BenQ's exclusive InstaVideo mode with the simple push of a button on the participant's interface, instantly transmitting smooth FHD video streams from the device to the display.

The Bottom Line: InstaShow is available for $999 at Amazon, B&H, and other retailers.