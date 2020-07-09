BenQ Releases Security White Paper on Wireless Presentation Solution

BenQ has published a technical white paper that focuses on the security-related details of the architecture, components, and technical control for its BenQ InstaShow wireless presentation system (WPS). As security is a major concern for every organization, this white paper explores how BenQ designed the InstaShow WPS to minimize the attack profile of schools and businesses by eliminating security vulnerabilities.

“Wireless presentation systems open up a world of productivity, allowing multiple presenters to share the screen during a meeting and quickly exchange ideas,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. “This white paper shares how our designers and R&D engineers created a methodology that eliminates the security threats found on most other wireless presentation systems. This is accomplished by both system modularization and improving the modules to create an integrated security architecture.”

This white paper details InstaShow’s system security architecture and the platform’s three security levels. In addition, the document also highlights InstaShow’s security certifications. The BenQ InstaShow receivers and buttons have been extensively tested and certified by Onward Security to identify and disclose any critical vulnerabilities. The company tested for a variety of security breaches, including unauthorized network access via the receiver, as well as unauthorized viewing of wireless transmitted content by a third party. Onward Security tested the InstaShow wireless encryption system for KRACK attack vulnerability, and found no vulnerabilities.

InstaShow is an all-hardware, plug-and-play presentation system for meetings and collaboration. The latest addition to the InstaShow family of collaboration tools, InstaShow S WDC20 is designed to support up to 32 participants or input sources at a time.

The entire InstaShow family is fully interoperable with any operating system or hardware platform while providing data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. InstaShow S can maintain stable wireless connections even in less-than-ideal Wi-Fi environments. Equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/n for transfer speeds of up to 700Mbps, the S model facilitates sharing of presentations, pictures, documents, and video. It also features native support of extended desktop functions for presenters to privately view or take notes, backup data, and monitor other applications while simultaneously delivering presentations.

Download the InstaShow security white paper here.