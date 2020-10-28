BenQ InstaShow System Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

As part of its efforts to mitigate evolving security threats, BenQ recently received ISO 27001 certification for its InstaShow wireless presentation system. ISO 27001 is an internationally authoritative standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of an organization, thereby ensuring that data remains secure, complete, and usable. After undergoing stringent reviews by the British Standards Institution (BSI), BenQ was awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification on Sept. 14, 2020.

"The wireless presentation system market is growing quickly, giving customers an abundance of options that may undermine their security best practices," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "Information security has always been at the heart of BenQ R&D, and that mission has established InstaShow as a leader in the field. It's the first ISO 27001-certified solution to be affordable, operate without the requirement of risky software applications, and offer a unique alternative for sending a wide variety of HDMI sources around a room wirelessly."

InstaShow was designed to provide users with an HDMI-based collaboration solution that proactively minimizes threats that cause information breaches and expensive fallout. It's well suited for security-oriented businesses such as banks, law firms, and accounting firms, as well as government, military, and educational institutions. Unlike many solutions on the market, it is entirely hardware-based, requiring no setup or drivers, which means no unauthorized or malicious software will make its way into the user's computer.

With InstaShow, users can connect any device with an HDMI or USB-C output to wirelessly mirror content to the room's display without risk to the device or the network. It works with any OS or hardware platform, including PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, while promising absolute data security via measures such as WPA2-PSK protection with 128-bit encryption and secure handshake procedures. Furthermore, Onward Security, a leading ISO 27001 and ISO17025-certified security lab, tested the InstaShow wireless encryption system for KRACK attack vulnerability — vulnerabilities that were found in competing wireless presentation systems — and found none. Helping customers safeguard their data and privacy, the current ISO 2700 certification strengthens InstaShow's continuous prioritization and improvement in upholding security best practices.

InstaShow offers meeting room flexibility due to its ability to connect to non-computer devices without an app. In addition to supporting the latest notebooks, tablets, and phones, the InstaShow HDMI button can be connected to Blu-ray players, document cameras, AV receivers, Chromebooks, BrightSign or Scala digital signage players, digital microscopes, as well as monitors and projectors with HDMI out ports. The InstaShow USB-C port can support the native output of digital cameras as well. The system can also be used to replace a traditional wired HDMI switcher since it supports up to 32 different input sources.