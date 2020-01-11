Barix Turns Virtually Any Loudspeaker into an IP Speaker with Launch of IP Former at ISE 2020

The What: Barix continues to help systems integrators and OEM partners move towards an all-IP audio future with the launch of IP Former, the company’s newest innovation for adding IP networking capabilities to new or existing loudspeaker designs.

Replacing the 70/100V transformer traditionally used with analog loudspeakers, the PoE-powered IP Former provides an IP network interface, audio stream decoder and amplifier front-end for any two- to eight-ohm speaker. IP Former will make its global debut in Stand 8-K275 at ISE 2020.

The What Else: Barix says IP Former offers a broad array of benefits for everyone from systems integrators and end users to third-party manufacturers. By using IP Former in place of standard transformers, systems integrators can continue using their preferred loudspeaker brands and models while easily bringing them into the IP domain. Existing installations can similarly be retrofitted with IP capabilities by simply replacing their transformers with IP Former units, saving the end-customers considerable money by avoiding the need to purchase entirely new speakers.

“Integrators often have particular loudspeaker brands and models they prefer to use in their system designs, but which may not be available in IP-enabled configurations,” said Manuel Merki, head of marketing at Barix. “Rather than sourcing a different speaker line, these integrators can use IP Former to easily add IP functionality to their existing favorites. IP speakers can also be expensive, so IP Former offers a cost-effective alternative to make IP-based audio infrastructures affordable.”

The Bottom Line: The initial model of IP Former is expected to ship in the spring and offers 5W RMS output, with additional configurations planned. Customers with different power requirements should contact sales@barix.com to discuss upcoming models to meet their needs, and can be notified of updates by subscribing on the Barix website.

