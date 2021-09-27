AVIXA Details InfoComm 2021 Content, Production, and Streaming Education Programming

According to AVIXA, one of the focuses of the education program at InfoComm 2021 is the fast-growing AV solution area of content, production, and streaming. More than 15 sessions will be devoted to the theme, with topics including automatic speech recognition for caption delivery, generative media, methods for improving the videoconferencing experience, and more. InfoComm 2021 will take place Oct. 23–29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

According AVIXA’s 2021 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA), content, production, and streaming is forecast to generate $30 billion globally in 2021 and reach $38.5 in 2026, a 5.1 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The report also reveals that this AV solution was the least impacted by COVID-19. This is due to organizations building out their digital content, such as producing videos to keep customers engaged and streaming virtual events.

“Producing high-quality, engaging content for streaming audiences in corporate and live events is now a must-have skill for the AV industry,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “I’m really excited about the AV technologists who will share their stories at InfoComm 2021 about how they’ve adapted over the last 18 months. Sharing our successes and struggles is how we make the industry better together.”

Content, Production and Streaming Programming at InfoComm 2021

At InfoComm, the session “How to Improve Your Video Conference with Hardware/Software Switching” will explore how to make video calls look better, from using more than one camera for product demonstrations, to adding audio and video filters. Jeffrey Powers, podcaster for Geekazine, will share low-cost ways to improve video conferencing.

In the session “Content Creation with Generative Media and Gaming Engines,” Geoffrey Platt of 7thSense and Ginger Leigh of Synthestruct will examine how generative media is disrupting the traditional ways of creating content and changing the ways we work. They will present case studies from virtual events created in 2020 during the pandemic and show examples of content created from these various real-time generative engines.

Bill Bennett, media solutions account manager for ENCO Systems, will present the session “Automatic Speech Recognition and Caption Delivery for Venues.” He’ll discuss the importance of automatic speech recognition-based captioning of video and aural content, and why adequately enabling the displaying of such captions is crucial—and, in a growing number of major jurisdictions, required by law.

To view the full list of content, production, and streaming education sessions, visit www.infocommshow.org/focus-area/streaming-storage-and-everything-in-between.

Health and Safety at InfoComm 2021

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team continues to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for essential large group meetings and events. For the most up-to-date information on InfoComm 2021’s health and safety guidelines, visit www.infocommshow.org/health-safety.

