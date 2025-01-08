AVIXA, CEDIA, and ISE Present New Ways of Learning to Advance Careers

In the fast-paced world of the AV industry, where personal growth and professional development often competes with professional commitments and trade show schedules, ISE 2025 provides a place for a shared, accessible learning experience. It offers participants the chance to reconnect with career development in ways that effortlessly fit into their busy lives.

For the first time, ISE 2025 introduces flexible ticketing options, including the new Content Day Pass. This pass provides daily access to ISE Summits along with additional Track Sessions happening on the same day, all at no extra cost. Running across the first three days of the show, the Track Sessions allow delegates to attend a conference and seamlessly drop into sessions of their choice, offering a more tailored and flexible learning experience.

The ISE 2025 Summits program, produced for the show by AVIXA, includes:

Smart Building Summi t focussing on the “Digital Transformation of the Built Environment”

t focussing on the “Digital Transformation of the Built Environment” AV Broadcast Summit zooming in on the topic of “Empowering Brands to Tell Their Stories”

zooming in on the topic of “Empowering Brands to Tell Their Stories” Digital Signage Summit rewriting the rules “How AI, cybersecurity, managed services and sustainability are disrupting digital signage”

rewriting the rules “How AI, cybersecurity, managed services and sustainability are disrupting digital signage” Smart Workplace Summi t taking “More Steps on the Digitalization Journey”

t taking “More Steps on the Digitalization Journey” Control Room Summit helping to “Imagining the Future”

helping to “Imagining the Future” Education Technology Summit highlighting “Intelligent Digital Learning”

The expertly curated ISE Tracks, also produced by AVIXA, will feature additional sessions on five mega trends driving the industry forward: The AI Track, the Audio Track, the Cybersecurity Trak, Retail Track, and Sustainability Track.

Additionally, two forums focusing on business development and investment will be held. The European Latin American AV Forum, offers a platform for government representatives, industry leaders, and AV professionals from Europe and Latin America to forge strategic partnerships, explore emerging business opportunities, and drive innovation across the AV and digital sectors. The Investor Forum, a new half-day event produced in association with Tech Barcelona, will explore market opportunities and investment strategies for the AV sector.

CEDIA will present a four-day conference program. The CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference will delve into topics like technical installation and design, business excellence, and future trends, all within the context of home technology integration, in addition the CEDIA Workshop will offer hands-on sessions on topics like social media for integrators, design thinking, immersive audio design and financial and operational planning.

Finally, ISE`s biggest-ever Free-to-Attend Content Program offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with the latest trends and technologies shaping the AV industry. Designed to inspire and inform, this dynamic program spans four days and features an array of interactive sessions, expert panels, and live demonstrations across multiple dedicated stages. Highlights include the Live Events Stage, programmed by TPi, exploring insights from the live touring world; the Esports Arena situated in the newly opened Hall 8.1, AVIXA Xchange Live, diving into key topics like AI, cybersecurity, and wellness; CEDIA’s Smart Home Technology Stage, focusing on smart home innovation; and the AVIXA Congreso, providing specialized Spanish-language content.