Connection Restored: Registration for ISE 2025 Is Now Open

Returning to the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía from February 4-7, 2025, the ISE team is promising a host of new initiatives and features, an expanded and more easily accessible content program, as well as the unveiling of Hall 8.1 accessed via the conveniently located North Access point.

Registration for ISE 2025 is now open. Early registration is advised to ensure plenty of time to arrange any necessary visas. To register, visit www.iseurope.org. ISE 2024 saw more than 1,400 exhibitors and attracted 73,891 unique verified attendees from 162 countries. A total of 363 expert speakers shared their knowledge and insights and the 2025 edition of ISE is set to break those record numbers again.

“ISE 2025 will be our most ambitious, inspiring and motivating edition to date," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "ISE is the global destination to get your connection restored with the industry—through virtually impossible experiences, unrivalled networking opportunities, and state-of-the-art technology, as well as even more chances for career and personal development."

From Tech Zones and show floor features, keynote speakers, and incredible AV installations, visitors can explore how technology is applied in real-life projects throughout the city, with ISE’s impressive collection of Tech Tours.

ISE brings the global AV and systems integration industry together. At ISE 2025 there will be networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners. See, hear and get hands on with tomorrow’s tech today. Across seven dedicated Tech Zones, including Audio, AV Broadcast, Digital Signage & DOOH, Lighting & Staging, Multi-Technology, Residential & Smart Building, and Unified Communications & Education Technology, brands will give attendees the opportunity to experience the boundaries of possibility and then push beyond.

This year’s content program has been expanded to include a wider range of topics and sessions, offering deeper insights into the megatrends that matter—including AI, Audio, Cybersecurity, Retail, Sustainability and more. Attendees can also look forward to new ways of learning with the introduction of ISE Tracks. The ISE 2025 content program will feature six Summits and five Track Streams that pick up on the megatrends. From Tuesday to Thursday, visitors can take part in Track sessions on a specific topic. On the registration website, search for your preferred Track. Buy your preferred Track via a Day Pass and attend any Track session on the same day or buy a Three-Day Pass and attend any Track on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

New for ISE 2025

Nestled in the heart of Congress Square, Innovation Park is set to be an essential destination for industry leaders and forward-thinking startups alike. This vibrant initiative offers a unique opportunity for emerging businesses to present groundbreaking ideas and forge meaningful connections with key players in the industry. Featuring a dedicated Pitching Stage, curated by the venture capital firm Plug & Play, Innovation Park will host pitch sessions across all four days of the show.

For the 2025 edition, ISE will expand into Hall 8.1 featuring technology and innovative solutions from exhibitors, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the future of AV and systems integration.

Featuring three entrances, the opening of Fira de Barcelona's North Access will enhance accessibility of the venue and facilitate faster access to halls 4-8 and the Audio Demo Rooms. This improvement reflects ISE's commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.