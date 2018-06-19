AVIXA Announces Keynote Speakers for 2018 AV Executive Conference

AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, announced that Matt Dixon, author and frequent Harvard Business Review contributor, and Mike Michalowicz, author and entrepreneur, will headline the sixth annual AV Executive Conference (AVEC), Nov. 5-7, 2018, at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.

AVEC gathers 200 executives from integration firms, design consultancies, and live events companies for three days of strategic business planning, industry insight-sharing, and networking.

Matt Dixon (left) and Mike Michalowicz to keynote 2018 AV Executive Conference

Dixon, the conference’s opening keynote speaker, has co-authored three best-selling books on sales and customer experience, including The Challenger Sale, The Effortless Experience, and The Challenger Customer. At AVEC, Dixon will talk about the changes we’ve seen recently in the way customers engage with vendors. Today’s customers are learning on their own and waiting to engage with vendors until very late in the purchasing process. He’ll share his findings from more than 10 years of in-depth research into both customer behavior as well as the winning strategies of successful vendors, and he will lay out a new playbook for engaging, winning, and retaining today's business customer.

Michalowicz, who launched three multi-million-dollar companies before the age of 35, will close AVEC. He is the author of Profit First, The Pumpkin Plan, and The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur and currently travels the world as an advocate for entrepreneurs. During AVEC, he will share his eight principles for standing out in a market and attracting more clients and prospects—and doing it all with little to no investment. According to Michalowicz, when you master that different is better, you’re an instant industry authority.

“AVIXA is excited for this year’s AV Executive Conference and holding it in Tampa for the first time,” said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “Our keynote speakers will bring their rich experience in sales and business leadership and leave attendees with fresh ideas to take home to their teams. The conference is a perfect chance for AV executives to gain new perspectives as they’re building their strategies for the upcoming year.”

AVIXA’s 2018 AV Executive Conference is supported by title sponsor TechData and keynote sponsor Black Box.