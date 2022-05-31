AVerMedia at InfoComm 2022: Executive and Creative Workplaces on Display

AVerMedia Technologies (opens in new tab) announced its participation at the InfoComm (IC22) in Las Vegas from June 8-10, at Booth #W2668 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North and West Hall. A leader in digital video and audio convergence technology, AVerMedia provides cutting edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals, professional capturing, streaming solutions, and more.

AVerMedia’s latest in audio and visual solutions allows all users to create their best work and connect with confidence. From content creation to working from home and everything in between, each product is equipped to meet every single user’s needs. With the flexibility and ease of use, every user’s setup can be customized to fit them just right.

AVerMedia Workspace Demonstrations:

Executive Workspace: The Executive Workspace will demonstrate AVerMedia’s professional and work-from-home solutions with their top products of the PW515 webcam, AS311 speakerphone, BA311 Live Streamer Arm, and CamEngine 4 for attendees to see.

The Executive Workspace will demonstrate AVerMedia’s professional and work-from-home solutions with their top products of the PW515 webcam, AS311 speakerphone, BA311 Live Streamer Arm, and CamEngine 4 for attendees to see. Creator Workspace: At AVerMedia’s Creator Workspace, they with demonstrate their BA311 Live Streamer Arm, BU113 LiveStreamer Cap 4k, AX310 Live Streamer, and Creator Central to show attendees how easy it is to level up their content with AVerMedia on hand.

AVerMedia will also be showcasing some of its specialty products such as the new 2-in-1 PW313D webcam. Equipped with dual mono omnidirectional microphone, this new addition to the AVerMedia collection features a webcam as well as a doc cam to easily capture yourself as well as any other object or documents on your table creating a reliable video and audio experience during video conferences, online teaching, and remote learning.

“We are beyond thrilled to be exhibiting at InfoComm 2022 and perform live demonstrations featuring products that adapt to a multitude of users’ needs," said Betina Huang, senior global marketing manager of AVerMedia. "We’re excited to be able to share this opportunity with the attendees and really provide an in-depth and educational component to these products that can substantially elevate their workspace or content creation. In addition to the demonstrations, we’re also very happy to be back in-person and face-to-face with attendees as well additional exhibitors—it’s important for us to have that facetime and really connect with users as they experience our products.”