Aurora Offers Two Free AVIXA RU-Certified Courses at InfoComm 2023

Aurora Multimedia will host two free AVIXA RU-certified courses next month at Infocomm 2023. Both sessions will be held at the Rosen Centre Hotel next to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, on June 13.

"Fundamentals of AV over IP" runs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Hosted by Chuck Espinoza, global director of education, the two-hour session will discuss what factors should contribute to design and project intent, what type of system infrastructure will be required, and what is needed to configure both endpoints, including the network switch. The course will also cover the relationship between the AV-over-IP system, as well as how to work with system administrators and IT project teams to ensure a smooth installation and transition to a working operation. Attendees earn 2 RUs.

"Fundamentals of ReAX/Core Studio" runs at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. In the two-hour course, instructor Marcus Yarborough, director of educational support, will discuss how to create items, assign functions, feedback, and add values to them. The class will also show how to make panels personal to every project, loading systems, and controlling third-party devices. Plus, it will review the RS-232, modules, telnet, and more. Attendees should bring a Windows-based laptop to participate in the learning activities. Upon completion, attendees should have a solid understanding of the basics of how to use Core Studio and how to successfully communicate with devices. Attendees earn 1 RU.

Register here for "Fundamentals of AV over IP."

Register here for "Fundamentals of ReAX/Core Studio."