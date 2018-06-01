Aurora Multimedia Intros ReAX

Aurora Multimedia is releasing ReAX, calling it pro AV’s “first non-proprietary IP control based on AV/IT industry standards.” The company said it is unique because it is “not limited to a single manufacturer, but to all who qualify. This is the first time interoperability is available for not just protocols and structure, but the actual code itself.”

“The ultimate goal of this product is to give people the freedom they’re looking for,” said Paul Harris, the company’s founder and CEO. “We’re giving people interoperability, choice, and the ability to solve more problems because they’re not limited to one manufacturer when things may or may not go right. Essentially, we’re giving more control back to integrator and end user.”

Paul Harris

ReAX is a 100-percent Javascript-based control engine, and is designed so any web programmer can use any tool on the market that generates code; thus, integrators will not need to rely on proprietary training.

“Programming is programming—we’re not saying it’s going to be easier or require less time. You’ll still need someone to write the code,” Harris said. “But what ReAX will do is work on a single, uniform language that all programmers are accustomed to.”

Harris is on a quest to “bring back legitimate manufacturers to the industry.” He said he is going to make ReAX available to his competitors, but only those who are ready to “properly support, engage, and move the technology forward.”

“Aurora’s ReAX approach proves that dedicated monolithic control hardware is not necessary—this intelligence can be easily moved into endpoints and other devices,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “As the SDVoE ecosystem grows, we are seeing more and more interesting exploitation of the flexibility enabled by the ‘software-defined’ concept.”

“ReAX is all about opening up and freeing control—breaking the chains. Today, I make the tools for it, but maybe tomorrow my competitors will make something better but it still works with my equipment,” concluded Harris.

Aurora will be demonstrating the IPE-ReAX-1 option board for its IPX-TC3 Series box and wall plates at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2146. The new IPX-TC3 Series has new capabilities for SDVoE-based products like dual fiber, dual OSD, copper/fiber selectable version, 4K60 4:4:4 three-gang wall plate, 10G PoE, integrated server control, and more.

ReAX will be released later this summer.