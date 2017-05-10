AudioScience AVB Devices Compatible with Apple Macs

AudioScience, a provider or professional audio peripherals in the installed sound and radio broadcast industries, is pleased to announce a firmware upgrade for their Hono AVB endpoints that provides compatibility with AVB-enabled Apple® Mac computers.

Any AudioScience Hono AVB Mini or Custom running firmware 1.0.0 or higher when directly connected via an approved Ethernet interface to a Mac running macOS Sierra will now instantly appear as a multi-channel audio resource. Because the connection is Ethernet the Hono may be located as far away as 100m from the Mac allowing for flexibility in hardware placement.

Dr. Andrew Elder, director of Software Engineering for AudioScience said, “Apple was an early adopter of the IEEE family of AVB standards and natively supports them across notebooks and desktops, so it made sense to work towards plug-and-play compatibility with AudioScience’s AVB endpoints.”. Dr. Elder continues; “Apple’s core exudes simplicity, and being able to select an AudioScience AVB Pro Audio product as an audio interface using a simple mouse click delivers an ease of use experience.”

The simplicity of using the IEEE AVB standards for professional audio in the new Mac Sierra OS caught AudioScience’s attention. Nicole Santiago, Product Sales manager for AudioScience, said, “One click in Apple’s Audio Midi Setup and you are now connected to AudioScience’s Pro Audio AVB devices and ‘it just works’.”

The firmware upgrade is available now from the AudioScience website. Check your product page for the latest version.