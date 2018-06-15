Audio-Technica Upgrades Entire Line of Network Microphones and Devices

The What: Audio-Technica has upgraded its entire line of network microphones and devices, offering new AES67-compatible “a”-designated versions of all its previous models.

Audio Technica's upgraded line of network microphones and devices

The What Else: These updated models include the ATND971a boundary microphone, ATND8677a microphone desk stand, ATND8734a power module, ATND931a gooseneck microphone and ATND933a hanging ceiling-mount microphone. These new network microphones and devices are designed for audio-over-IP interoperability, connecting directly to any AES67-compliant network, including those that utilize Livewire, RAVENNA and Q-LAN AoIP technologies. Otherwise, these microphones and devices function as before, providing the same talk/mute, gain, low-cut filter, and LED controls as their predecessors, and retaining their ability to transmit control data over Dante networks.

In addition, the latest firmware increases the Dante Domain Manager features, adding role-based security, cross-subnet routing, SNMP alerts, and more.

The Bottom Line: With increased connectivity for audio streams and expanded Dante features, these new Network Microphones and Devices give users plug-and-play access to nearly any AoIP system. Audio-Technica’s new AES67-compatible “a”-designated versions of its Network Microphones and Devices will be available August 2018.