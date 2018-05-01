Atlona Unleashes 8x8 HDMI Matrix Switcher for 4K/UHD and HDR Content

The What: Atlona has expanded its range of high dynamic range (HDR) compatible AV integration solutions with the AT-HDR-H2H-88MA. The new matrix switcher provides high-performance switching of 4K/UHD signals including HDR formats in a space-efficient, 1RU design.

The What Else: An 8x8 sibling to Atlona’s AT-HDR-H2H-44M matrix switcher, the HDR-H2H-88MA builds on the performance, reliability, and integrator-friendly features of the 4x4 model with significantly expanded input and output capacity for larger-scale applications, according to the company. Support for all video resolutions, audio formats, and color spaces in the HDMI 2.0b specification provides compatibility with 4K/UHD and HDR sources and displays—as well as future HDR broadcast services—while HDCP 2.2 compliance enables switching of protected content.

“Our 4x4 HDR-H2H-44M has been very popular with systems integrators and end users, and we’re excited to now offer similar benefits in an 8x8 matrix switcher for those with larger distribution needs,” said Joshua Castro, product manager, Atlona. “The HDR-H2H-88MA’s flexible format support lets users take full advantage of HDR-enhanced content, while its rich integration capabilities allow seamless incorporation into any environment or system design.”

The HDR-H2H-88MA supports 4K/UHD video at 60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and HDMI data rates up to 18 Gbps. Fast, blink-free switching enables uninterrupted viewing experiences by eliminating long wait times and visible display artifacts. Stereo, unbalanced audio outputs are paired with each HDMI input, enabling two-channel PCM audio to be de-embedded and sent to whole-house or commercial audio systems.

The Bottom Line: The HDR-H2H-88MA offers user-friendly configuration and control methods, starting with its intuitive front-panel buttons and built-in LCD menu display. An integrated web interface enables fast, menu-based configuration of the switcher from a PC or mobile device, while compatibility with the free Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) software and Atlona Velocity AV control platform allows comprehensive remote configuration, control, and monitoring over IP networks. The HDR-H2H-88MA can also be controlled via RS-232 or the included handheld IR remote.

The HDR-H2H-88MA is now shipping, and is backed a 10-year limited product warranty and customer support services.The new switcher will be showcased at InfoComm 2018, where the company will continue its 15th anniversary celebration in ooth C3576.