Atlona to Celebrate 15th Anniversary at ISE

- At ISE 2018, Atlona will embrace the AV industry’s most significant transformation in celebration of its 15th anniversary as it continues playing its part in bringing the AV and IT worlds together. Founded in 2003 by brothers Ilya Khayn and Michael Khain, the company will present an array of products and innovations designed to meet changing customer needs. Key among these innovations will be the company’s first demonstration of an “All IP Meeting Space,” a preview of Atlona’s complete solutions approach for full campus, multinational corporation, and other enterprise-level AV distribution systems.
- “As conventional wired systems fade in favor of more efficient IP-enabled architectures, our customers are looking to invest in more enterprise-based solutions that increase productivity, reduce clutter, and simplify scaling to accommodate growth,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona co-founder and president. “Atlona is quickly becoming a complete solutions provider for meeting spaces, classrooms, and collaboration environments of any size. With strong positioning across commercial and residential markets globally, 2018 is the year that everything is coming together for Atlona and its customers.”
- ISE has long been a launchpad for Atlona’s most significant product innovations, and this has especially been the case over the past three years, with 11 new 4K/UHD products launched at ISE 2015; AV-over-IP and soft-codec conferencing introductions at ISE 2016; and the company’s first wireless BYOD switching and networked AV control solution at ISE 2017.
- This year, at Stand 5-U80, Atlona will extend its reach into the infrastructure with all-new audio amplification, 4K video scaling, wall-plate switching, and signal extension solutions to serve both wired and wireless needs. Atlona will also introduce a new structure for its OmniStream AV-over-IP platform that more efficiently serves commercial and residential AV needs, including a new range of encoders and decoders specifically targeted for audio over IP. Additionally, Atlona’s Velocity networked AV control solution will demonstrate recent system enhancements that further the possibility of configuring, managing, and analyzing hundreds of rooms, and thousands of components, over IP.
- “Our internal emphasis on development processes has gone a long way in helping our partners simplify how they design, deploy and integrate complete systems, and service customers post-installation,” said Michael Khain, vice president of product development and engineering, Atlona. “That customer experience is further amplified through the provision of system analytics that equip systems integrators and end users with the data they need to make informed decisions as they scale systems. This is the beginning of the next innovation phase from Atlona that will simplify growth across multiple spaces and locations—whether locally, regionally, nationally, or globally.”