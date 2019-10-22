Atlona Taps Stampede for Value-Added Distribution in Canada

Atlona has expanded its U.S. distribution partnership with Stampede to cover the Canadian market. Stampede is tasked with raising brand awareness and driving sales of Atlona’s complete range of collaboration, connectivity ,and control solutions for commercial AV, including its OmniStream AV over IP and Velocity IP-enabled control systems.

“Stampede’s experience working with Atlona in the United States, and expertise in providing AV and IT system solutions across all commercial AV verticals, well-positions them for success as our distribution partner in Canada,” said Omar Prashad, country manager for Canada, Atlona. “Atlona continues to innovate new solutions and invest in partnerships to accelerate the AVoIP transition. Stampede’s Canadian network of resellers and end users is extensive, and its reputation as a value-added distributor will strengthen our message and visibility across Canada.”

“Atlona is renowned for manufacturing a broad range of IP and circuit-based AV solutions with unique attributes that are unmatched by competitors,” added Kevin Kelly, president and CEO, Stampede. “These innovative and reliable real-world solutions meet the real-world needs of today’s commercial AV customers, along with one of the industry’s best support programs and long-term warranties. We’re excited to expand an already successful distribution relationship to Canada and all the customers we serve across all AV verticals.”