Atlona Launches Next Generation of HDMI Switchers

Atlona has unveiled the company’s next generation of AT-HDR-SW Series of HDMI switchers and matrix switchers. Available immediately, the three new matrix switchers deliver superior video performance including support for 4K/UHD video @ 60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, as well as HDMI data rates up to 18 Gbps and support for high dynamic range (HDR) formats. All models offer a compact design for under-table mounting inside meeting and learning spaces.

HDR-SW switchers and matrix switchers perform well in a wide array of AV applications including hospitality and retail displays; meeting rooms and various spaces for AV presentations; and educational AV systems.

“The HDR-SW Series carries over the same reliability, flexibility and feature-rich traits of our UHD-SW models. They improve on their predecessors by offering full compatibility with 4K sources and the latest 4K HDR formats," said Marshall Simmons, product manager, Atlona. “Along with dependable, pristine-quality image presentations in commercial and residential applications, their extensive integration capabilities simplify installation and ensure maximum reliability.”

Each model has five HDMI inputs, with various outputs to help system integrators and end-customers choose the ideal configuration for their application requirements:

AT-HDR-SW-51 (one HDMI output): An ideal choice for conference rooms and meeting spaces, the HDR-SW-51 can also feed larger, multizone distribution platforms such as Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP systems.

AT-HDR-SW-52 (two HDMI outputs): Ideal for presentation spaces where two displays are needed, the HDR-SW-52 is a matrix switcher that can feed separate content into dual, side-by-side presentation displays. Outputs can be mirrored or matrixed via selectable switching modes.

AT-HDR-SW-52ED (matrixed HDMI and HDBaseT outputs): Offering the same benefits and features as the HDR-SW-52, this model's HDBaseT output transmits video, embedded audio, and Ethernet over distances up to 330 feet, and pairs perfectly with the Atlona AT-HDR-EX-100CEA-RX receiver. The HDR-SW-52ED can serve a lectern-installed confidence monitor inside auditoriums and lecture halls alongside the main projector. It is also ideal for meeting rooms to feed into a main display, and a secondary display along a side wall.

Part of the comprehensive family of Atlona 4K HDR integration products, the HDR-SW Series also builds in reliable EDID management features, automatic input switching, and HDCP 2.2 compliance. Additionally, 4K downscaling to 1080p at 60, 30, or 24 Hz is available when connected to an HD display. All three models can de-embed audio from an HDMI input to S/PDIF or balanced analog audio outputs, and are controllable via Ethernet, RS-232, and IR.

All HDR-SW Series models also offer advanced integration capabilities that can be easily configured and managed through a built-in web interface or Atlona’s Velocity AV control, room scheduling and device management system. The HDR-SW Series is available now through Atlona’s global network of authorized channel partners.