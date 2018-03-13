Atlona Adds Pro Tech Marketing as Rep Firm

AV collaboration and control solution provider Atlona has expanded its commercial AV channel partner network, appointing Pro Tech Marketing as a manufacturers’ representative for the Rocky Mountain states. Headquartered in Louisville, CO, with additional full-service offices in Phoenix and Utah, Pro Tech Marketing will work with systems integrators and consultants to support and build awareness of Atlona’s commercial solutions in those three states plus New Mexico, Wyoming, and surrounding areas.

Pro Tech Marketing's Louisville, CO headquarters

Founded in 1985, Pro Tech Marketing helps integrators and resellers design and deliver comprehensive AV systems for environments ranging from conference rooms and classrooms to hospitals and live venues. The company also provides training, design assistance, and technical support to improve the integration of the products it represents.

“[Atlona’s] technology is fantastic, easy to operate, and very dependable,” said Dean Hinton, president of Pro Tech Marketing. “But what really appealed to me about Atlona is that the people there are extraordinary. Their customer service level and their warranty plans are over-the-moon better than anybody else we deal with. Great products, great people, and great programs—all three really tie together to make Atlona a great company.”

Hinton highlighted Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP distribution platform as an good fit for Pro Tech and its customers. “Like everyone in the AV market, the biggest trend we’re facing is that everything is now on a network,” he said. “I once joked that 95 percent of the products we sell have an RJ45 network jack on them, but today, that’s probably accurate. Atlona is leading the way in video distribution over IP networks. OmniStream is an amazing system, and it integrates perfectly with other lines that we represent such as QSC Audio and Shure.”

“For over 30 years, Pro Tech Marketing has been helping leading AV manufacturers and their dealers drive business growth through a combination of education, systems design expertise, and support,” said Bruce Moses, Atlona’s national sales manager, Western region for the commercial market. “Atlona’s solutions are ideal complements to Pro Tech’s existing product lines, and we look forward to working with them to bring the benefits of our innovations to integrators and end users in their territory.”