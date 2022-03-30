AtlasIED Announces Firmware Update and Expanded Hardware Options

Demonstrating their agility to respond quickly to the needs of customers, AtlasIED, a global electronics manufacturer of audio, mass communication, and security solutions, introduced new compatibility and design opportunities for its award-winning Atmosphere audio processing and control system.

Ideally suited for hospitality, education, worship, retail, and other commercial environments, Atmosphere uses touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the installation, customization, and operation of digital audio systems. With the introduction of new firmware updates, third-party control modules, and accessory options, AtlasIED has further optimized Atmosphere to meet the real-world needs of its customers.

“The specific design and functionality offered by these latest updates is a testament to the complex and deliberate steps AtlasIED takes to listen to our customers’ needs and commit to future-looking advancements that both make our products better and make use of our products easier and more intuitive,” said Tom Lureman, product manager.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

The firmware update offers a host of unique features, most notably its open API. With this update, AtlasIED expands the capabilities of the Atmosphere platform by facilitating third-party control support for manufacturers like Crestron, AMX and Extron. The company also developed native drivers to meet the industry’s top compatibility demands, allowing end users to integrate AtlasIED technology into a greater variety of audio, video, and network devices to create a unified system.

Atmosphere’s noise detection sensors have also received an upgrade. Users can now set rules and thresholds for those sensors, which automatically turn volume up or down depending on the ambient noise detected in an environment. Users have the option to be alerted when an unexpected loud noise is detected or if ambient or crowd-generated noise becomes excessive. Similarly, a notification can be triggered when the ambient noise falls below a predetermined threshold.

In addition, the Atmosphere firmware update delivers an integrated help section, offering valuable videos for in-the-moment troubleshooting.

Now available as a free download on the AtlasIED website, the firmware update will automatically update the main unit and all related accessories with one file.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

In addition to opening up its API, AtlasIED plans to further facilitate third-party programming with the release of three control modules. The company has released three official modules with Crestron, Extron, and AMX that allow for the Atmosphere API to be natively controlled within each brand’s programming environment. All modules are available for download on the AXM4 and AZM8 product pages. The Crestron module is available for Series 3 and 4 controllers and can also be found on Crestron’s Application Marketplace.

On top of these firmware updates, AtlasIED also announced the availability of new hardware options designed to better blend into a greater variety of design aesthetics found in facilities across diverse industry sectors.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

The company's selection of accessory wall plates—which include ambient noise sensors, advanced multi-zone and volume controllers, and Bluetooth, XLR, and RCA audio inputs—now come in a black option, in addition to the previously-available white models. Having multiple color options opens up new design possibilities across the hospitality market. Restaurants, retail stores, hotels, and more can now make their hardware a subtler part of the décor, not drawing customers' precious attention away from their overall experience in the space.

The black option is currently available on six design models in the United States, with international availability still forthcoming.