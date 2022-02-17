AtlasIED Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Northeast

AtlasIED, a global electronics manufacturer providing comprehensive audio, communications, and security solutions for commercial markets, continues to strengthen its presence and growth in the commercial audio and security marketplace with the appointment of Brian Houser as regional sales manager for its Northeast region.

In his new sales role, Houser will manage AtlasIED’s rep firm FM Valenti to execute sales strategies in a region extending from Maine to New Jersey. As the lead sales manager, he will focus on strengthening AtlasIED’s support of AV and security integrators deploying commercial audio and security systems and expanding the channel through the development of new relationships with key integrators in the Northeast. Houser’s extensive sales experience, reputation in this territory, and passion for AV will help AtlasIED and its integration partners uncover new sales opportunities in this dynamic market.

“As AtlasIED strives to bolster its presence in several markets, including pro audio and security, the addition of Brian to our sales management team will cultivate new opportunities to ensure our continued success as we grow sales through our dealer channels and distribution partners,” said Michael Peveler, vice president of sales at AtlasIED. “Exciting new product introductions, combined with our continued commitment to building the strongest, most effective sales team possible, positions AtlasIED as a leader in the commercial AV and security industry. Brian possesses all of the skills necessary to create even stronger relationships with our integrators, specifiers, consultants, and end-users.”

“AtlasIED is on a trajectory for amazing growth, and the passion the executive team exudes for providing the best support and solutions to its dealer and distributor partners is contagious and exciting,” Houser said. “From its development of new business opportunities to its introductions of innovative technology solutions, AtlasIED exudes the energy and vision that aligns perfectly with my penchant for AV and desire to discover new, profitable market opportunities.”