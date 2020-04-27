Ashly Now Shipping Integrated mXa-1502 Mixer Amp Solution

The What: Ashly Audio has begun shipping its latest integrated mixer amp solution, the mXa-1502. The mXa-1502 brings four zones of mixing and DSP, two 150-watt amplifiers, and programmable mic preamps, all in a single, compact, rack-mountable unit.

The What Else: Combined with Ashly’s new AquaControl™ software, the mXa-1502 allows integrators to install faster, add professional audio to more locations, troubleshoot remotely, and develop effective, long-term partnerships with their customers.

This is also the first product from Ashly that integrates its new AquaControl software, which provides a complement of digital signal processing, including routing, auto-mixing, ducking, amplifier monitoring, event scheduling and triggering.

The mixer amp also features a built-in web server, which offers a web-based control platform. If an end user requires assistance, an integrator can first login to the controls online before rolling a truck out to the site.

“The reception we’ve received since introducing the ground-breaking mXa-1502 has been incredible,” said Noel Larson, VP of marketing and business development at Ashly Audio. “Since the unveiling we’ve been working tirelessly to this moment, where we could announce the mXa-1502 is ready to be shipped to all.”

The Bottom Line: With an estimated street price point of $1,799, the mXa-1502 is well suited for small- and medium-sized business sectors of retail, hospitality, and house of worship.