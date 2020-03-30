Ashly Audio Adds Additional Online Support and Services in Response to COVID-19

In accordance with the New York State mandate, Ashly Audio has temporarily closed its factory in Webster, NY as of March 23, 2020.

Although the main office will be closed until the company can safely allow its team to return to the building, its system design, customer service, sales, dealer support, and shipping teams are still actively working remotely.

Ashly Audio's support team remains available via phone and email, in addition to the new chat option on its web site, and at the new toll-free number: 1-800-705-2101.

"We continue to monitor the situation with our local health departments and state government," said a company representative. "But, rest assured, Ashly will continue to maintain the top-level service you have come to expect since 1974."

Inventory Availability and Shipping

Ashly is shipping all in-stock products for immediate delivery, and many custom configured products will still be available with minor delays. For those with questions about a current order, potential order, or product availability, the company's sales support can be reached via phone or email ( sales@ashly.com).

Customer Service

Ashly's Customer Support Team is available Monday through Thursday, 8am to 5pm ET via email (service@ashly.com) or phone.

The company has also added webchat to Ashly.com and is available to respond on social media channels.

[Tackling the Uncertainty: The AV Industry Faces COVID-19]

Sales

Ashly's internal sales team, distributors, and U.S. Rep network are ready to help clients and prospects. The internal sales team can be reached at Sales@Ashly.com or via phone.

To find a local representative in the U.S., visit ashly.com/usa-representatives/ and for international distributors, visit ashly.com/international-distributors/.

Training

The company says Ashly University will be kicking off soon, and multiple classes and training sessions will be available each week on a variety of subjects.

To learn more about training or to register, visit ashly.com.

