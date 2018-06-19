AQAV Recognizes 2018 Quality Award Winners

AQAV announced its 2018 Quality Award winners during a celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at InfoComm 2018.

"The individuals receiving the AQAV awards have truly demonstrated the continual need for striving to put quality first in multiple phases of the project process," said Brandon Gramse, vice president, engineering and operations, GenComm, whose company sponsored the event. "It's reassuring to see members of the AV Industry making such a concerted effort to provide a better, more consistent quality product to end users."

"AQAV is a largely volunteer-run organization. Everything that we have done since inception has been accomplished through a motivated network of passionate industry supporters who understand the mission and vision of AQAV and the critical nature of the AV9000 standard," added Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education at FSR, AQAV board member, and winner of the Quality Volunteer Award. "These awards honor and recognize those who have been most influential to our growth and continued presence within the AV industry."

The 2018 winners are:

Mark Peterson Technology Manager Award for AV Quality Excellence

Benjamin Loy, CQD, Program Manager, AV Deployments, Google

Quality Champion Award

Tom Iasiello, CQT, CTS, Director of Managed Services, Vistacom

Quality Volunteer Award

Gina Sansivero, Director of Business Development, Education, FSR

Certificate of Recognition

Gisela Torino, CQD, CQT, CTS-I, Lead AV Technician, AVR