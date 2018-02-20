AQAV Adds Four Board Members

AQAV, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the operational art of designing and installing audiovisual technology, has added four new members to its board. They are:

Malissa Dillman (CTS-I, CTS-D)

Market Development Manager

Starin Marketing

Educator of the Year, InfoComm Women in AV Award

Jeremy Elsesser (CTS-I, CTS-D, CQT, CQD)

President

Level 3 Audio Visual

2014 Top 40 Under 40 Influencers - Commercial Integrator, 2017 Quality Champion Award – AQAV

Michael Keadle (CTS-D, CTS-I, CQD, CQT)

AV Division Manager at NCS

NCS is a member of InfoComm / Avixa, AQAV, BICSI

InfoComm / Avixa University Faculty, and AQAV Quality Volunteer Award

Gina Sansivero

Director of Business Development

FSR Inc.

FSR Employee Award of Excellence, InfoComm Young AV Professional

Returning to serve on the Board is William J. Lawrence, Jr. of AVI Systems, Daniel Doolen of the University of Illinois (retired), James Maltese and Lorrie Morrow of Audio Visual Resources, of Mineola, and Mario Maltese.