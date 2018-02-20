AQAV Adds Four Board Members

AQAV, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the operational art of designing and installing audiovisual technology, has added four new members to its board. They are:
Malissa Dillman (CTS-I, CTS-D)
Market Development Manager
Starin Marketing
Educator of the Year, InfoComm Women in AV Award
Jeremy Elsesser (CTS-I, CTS-D, CQT, CQD)
President
Level 3 Audio Visual
2014 Top 40 Under 40 Influencers - Commercial Integrator, 2017 Quality Champion Award – AQAV
Michael Keadle (CTS-D, CTS-I, CQD, CQT)
AV Division Manager at NCS
NCS is a member of InfoComm / Avixa, AQAV, BICSI
InfoComm / Avixa University Faculty, and AQAV Quality Volunteer Award
Gina Sansivero
Director of Business Development
FSR Inc.
FSR Employee Award of Excellence, InfoComm Young AV Professional
Returning to serve on the Board is William J. Lawrence, Jr. of AVI Systems, Daniel Doolen of the University of Illinois (retired), James Maltese and Lorrie Morrow of Audio Visual Resources, of Mineola, and Mario Maltese.