Analog Way Joins SDVoE Alliance in Advance of ISE 2020

Analog Way has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member in advance of ISE 2020.

“Analog Way has always been committed to offering the latest generation of input/output technologies on its systems and has chosen SDVoE as a way to extend its product lines’ I/O capabilities to provide high-bandwidth Ethernet-based AV signals,” said Philippe Vitali, marketing and communications director at Analog Way. “We are enthusiastic about being able to deliver cutting-edge SDVoE technology and performance to our customers worldwide.”

“Analog Way is known not only for its rugged, reliable, user-friendly products, but also for its customer commitment and extensive training programs,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We welcome them to the SDVoE Alliance and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to the goals of the alliance in educating designers, integrators, and tech managers, as we all work to transform the matrix.”

At ISE 2020 Analog Way will be on Stand 3-B130. The SDVoE Alliance will be on Stand 1-F40.

