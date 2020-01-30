Analog Way Announces ISE 2020 Lineup

Analog Way will be showcasing a variety of pro AV solutions at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam.

LivePremier Series

With the recently added Aquilon RS alpha, the LivePremier series now includes five pre-configured products and two fully-customizable models. In its largest chassis configuration, Aquilon offers up to 24 inputs and 20 outputs and up to 24x 4K layers. Aquilon combines industrial-grade reliability, real-time 10/12-bit 4:4:4 video processing power, and 4K60p on each input and output with ultra-low latency. The system is easy to configure and operate via its cutting-edge HTML5-based user interface. With the native Dante audio routing capability, up to 64 channels of audio can be embedded or de-embedded over a Dante network.

The new major software upgrade v2.0 will be highlighted at ISE 2020. The new version has added features and enhancements, ncluding a fully-functional offline WebRCS and device simulator, full HDCP 2.2 support, output rotations, and a major update of the processing engine now compatible with High Dynamic Range (HDR10 and HLG). It also supports new I/O cards for Aquilon equipped with four 12G-SFP ports and compatible with non-MSA video transmitters and receivers (fiber optic, HDMI, SMPTE 2022, SMPTE 2110).

RC400T

Available to order in February and making its debut at ISE 2020, the new RC400T event controller for the LivePremier series has been designed to offer an efficient show management system and to give instant access to the crucial functionalities of the LivePremier image processor such as screens, layers, sources, and presets.

The RC400T comes with a rugged design for touring applications and offers 56 user programmable buttons, a high-resolution T-bar, and a three-axis joystick for easy and fast PIP sizing and programming.

Picturall Series

With the Picturall lineup, Analog Way says it concentrates on high-quality, high-resolution video playback over large-scale pixel canvases. Based on the Linux software engine known for its reliability, the Picturall media servers deliver solid performance and can be easily controlled via a user interface as well as with any third-party control system via IP or ArtNet. They support multi-GPU playback, offer up to sixteen 4K physical outputs from one server, and can accommodate a large range of applications, from massive video wall installations to large corporate events.

DPH104

Also available to order in February, the DPH104 is a new high-performance 4K video wall processor able to convert, with no added latency, one 4K DisplayPort output from a Picturall media server to four independent 1080p HDMI outputs. DPH104 does not require software or configuration and the company says it guarantees an easy and trouble-free installation experience. DPH104 is designed to fit numerous video wall and soft-edge blending applications. Multiple DPH104 devices can also be used to easily create even larger display solutions.

To see these solutions and more, visit Analog Way at ISE 2020 on Stand 3-B130.

