Almo Focuses on How to Leverage Supply Chain and AV Services at InfoComm 2020

Almo Professional A/V is educating attendees on ways to leverage the supply chain primarily through the use of AV services at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

Almo's executive vice president and COO Sam Taylor is providing a look at how integrators can best utilize services to rebuild their business by allowing them to offer expertise without overhead, take advantage of flexible finance/leasing options, and open the door to untapped revenue as the industry returns to work post-COVID-19.

He’ll also discuss new areas of importance for integrator growth. This presentation is being delivered immediately following a keynote address by AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, entitled “A Better Normal: Reducing Friction and Finding Our Way in a Hybrid World,” which begins on Tues., June 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Following Taylor’s presentation, he and Labuskes are participating in a live “Ask Away” Q&A session in which InfoComm 2020 Connected attendees have the opportunity to send questions and receive real-time responses.

“They say, ‘the show must go on’ so even though we won’t have the opportunity to meet and network in person right now, we are looking forward to communicating virtually at InfoComm Connected,” said Taylor. “As an industry, we have a lot of work ahead so that we may continue to evolve and thrive. Now’s the time for integrators to take advantage of the supply chain and available AV services. By outsourcing certain services to the experts, business owners can instead focus full-force on getting their companies back on track and into a healthy growth area.”

The Almo booth is featuring video segments focusing on AVaaS, Programming and Remote Monitoring, Labor and Installation, Engineering and Drafting, and Content Creation.

Additionally, Jim Nista, senior director of Content Creation Services for Almo Professional A/V is co-presenting a session titled: “How AV Integrators Should be Working with Content Developers to Create Experiences that Maximize Their Clients’ Investment.” This session is taking place on Tues., June 16, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. ET and is worth .5 AVIXA RUs.

