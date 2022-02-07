With HyFlex and remote learning, and the trend toward the hybrid workforce continuing, Panasonic has announced a new all-in-one Lecture Capture and Auto Tracking solution to enhance information sharing and collaboration.

As education and corporate institutions accelerate digital transformation initiatives across hybrid settings, they need agile and flexible technology solutions. Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America (Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America) announced its new Lecture Capture and Auto Tracking Solution for recording and sharing lessons, meetings, and presentations in which cameras, advanced auto-tracking software, and servers work together to create an easy-to-use content and video management platform.

Panasonic is bringing together technology for a complete solution for customers in enterprise-level applications, such as higher education or corporate settings. The solution takes advantage of the facial auto tracking ability of Panasonic’s Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras by combining auto tracking server bundles and lecture capture content and video management systems. As more organizations, colleges and universities embrace hybrid environments, the solution enables organizations to foster heightened collaboration from all participants through an engaging visual experience. With support for IP video feed, installation is simple no matter the building architecture. The result of this advanced, easy-to-use technology is an all-in-one system that enables teachers, students, and corporate employees to deliver engaging content while enhancing productivity and lesson planning in today’s high-flex, hybrid environments.

“Whether learning or working, critical information must be easily accessible regardless of whether it’s delivered in a physical or digital environment – and in real time or after the fact,” said John Kaloukian, director of solutions and services of the Professional Imaging and Visual Systems Group at Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Technology bridges the divide of hybrid settings ensuring that information is delivered in an engaging and accessible way and sustains this next normal of work. Our new lecture capture solution offers organizations opportunities for enhanced collaboration and productivity from all participants.”

When used alongside additional AV technology, like Panasonic’s digital wireless microphone system within its professional audio portfolio, the Lecture Capture and Auto Tracking Solution eliminates many challenges of hybrid work and learning.

Panasonic offers three flexible, easy to install and simple to manage packages to support customers with various operating environments. This includes:

· A two or four channel Auto Tracking-capable server,

· A full, hybrid Lecture Capture-capable server, which uses the capabilities of auto tracking and file management all within one solution.

By equipping educators and workers with digital tools to integrate lectures and supporting materials, they can effectively reach their audiences without any strain on the presenter using the system. Centered around accessibility and character recognition, the lecture hall or meeting space remains front and center to the presenter and its audiences.

“We’ve all experienced video fatigue in recent times. With traditional lecture capture technology offering a simple video or audio recording, viewers can easily be bored or disengaged,” said Jason Shelton, senior solutions development manager, Business Development at Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Presentations now require so much more than a talking head, but rather a multi-source, fully sensory experience. Now, presentations in any setting can be performed and delivered with crisp visuals and accurate tracking of the speaker offering more pathways to listen, comprehend and engage.”