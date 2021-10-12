Panasonic Enhances Kairos With Agile I/O Feature

The What: Panasonic is issuing Agile I/O, a new feature of its Kairos IT/IP video processing platform to provide AV professionals with additional input and output capacity to create larger and more complex productions. Available in early 2022 as a free upgrade, the feature expands the platform’s capacity, unlocking more ways to enhance live productions with the same hardware.

The What Else: Equipping customers with the power to bring unconstrained creativity to life, Panasonic provides a tailored solution with Kairos that fully and seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and future technology to push the boundaries for immersive experiences. The new software upgrade will allow Kairos to more efficiently utilize the 100Gb ST 2110 network and other Kairos Core inputs and outputs by better management of network bandwidth. This can provide users with additional sources for HD and 4K content and access to more connected sources in the multi-view.

The Kairos next generation live production platform enables AV professionals to flexibly scale up-and-down deployments for any level of need or complexity by supporting seamless broadcasting on numerous devices and feeds, in any source, format, scale, screen and mix, aiming at no loss of quality. More than a switcher, the platform can also perform routing and screen management functions. With multiple screen layouts built through one simple interface, Kairos helps AV professionals elevate experiences for both live and virtual productions.

The Bottom Line: Ideal for AV consultants, designers and integrators, Kairos offers a future-proofed, customizable solution that supports any type of live production scenario for markets such as house of worship and corporate. For churches, Kairos elevates worship services by managing multiple displays and screens that show various views of the service to captivate both in-person and remote congregants alike. For corporate environments, Kairos ensures natural real-time conversation during employee annual meetings with a remarkable one-frame latency on premises by enabling AV source connections and screens across multiple meeting rooms, locations and even home offices.