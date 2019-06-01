AIMS Releases New Positioning Paper Focusing on Open IP Interoperability Standards for Pro AV

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has released a new positioning paper titled AV Over IP: It's Real, and It's Transformational.

The paper takes a closer look at the impact of the media-over-IP movement on the pro AV and installed systems markets. A key focus is AIMS' efforts to promote a single set of common, ubiquitous protocols for interoperability over IP in the pro AV industry, based on the SMPTE ST 2110 standards suite for video, audio, and data transport.

“The pro AV industry is up against the same issues that the broadcast industry faced about three years ago—the inevitability of a transition to IP infrastructures and a decision as to whether to adopt proprietary technologies and closed systems, or to unite behind an open standards approach,” said David Chiappini, chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group. “At AIMS, we strongly believe that a single standardized interface for IP is essential for the industry to thrive. An IP technology infrastructure based on open standards provides the industry with the maximum agility and flexibility to adjust business models, capitalize on new revenue opportunities, and add new capabilities and services without having to constantly rebuild workflows.”

The AIMS AV over IP paper is now available for download at https://aimsalliance.org/white-papers/