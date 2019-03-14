AIMS Appoints Matrox Graphics' David Chiappini as Chair of New Pro AV Working Group

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has appointed David Chiappini, vice president of research and development, Matrox Graphics as chair of its new AIMS Pro AV Working Group. As chair of the working group, Chiappini will leverage his knowledge and experience developing compressed and uncompressed IP-based technologies to spearhead the establishment of a universal set of media-over-IP protocols for the professional AV and installed systems markets.



The purpose of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group is to define an open-standards approach to addressing the pro-AV world’s move toward IP-based media. The group’s efforts will evaluate and recommend existing standards and specifications from AES, AMWA, VSF, SMPTE, IEEE, and IETF that have already been broadly adopted by the media and entertainment industry, incorporating pro-AV market-specific features including security, HDCP support for protected content, and I/O control.

The anticipated result of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group’s efforts is a flexible, future-proofed method for meeting video, audio, and data requirements of current and future pro AV solutions.

