A Pro Audio Acquisition: DiGiCo and Fourier Audio Prepare to Plug In

DiGiCo has acquired Fourier Audio, a U.K,-based live sound software developer and manufacturer. The deal further strengthens DiGiCo’s investment in live sound innovation, building on its acquisition of KLANG:technologies in 2018.

“At DiGiCo, we are always looking at how we can enhance our customers’ ability to provide new and exciting possibilities in live performance audio," said Austin Freshwater, DiGiCo MD. "With Fourier Audio, we are investing in a team that will soon launch an integrated plug-in processing engine, ‘Project Core,’ bringing new opportunities for DiGiCo to work with third-party software providers, truly plugging in the world of live sound on a platform our clients can trust.”

Fourier Audio’s team of software engineers and sound designers are focused on delivering live audio solutions that enhance an engineer’s ability to create memorable aural experiences. Over the last 24 months they have been developing a new platform bringing the power of studio audio software plug-ins to live engineers, codenamed “Project Core.”

“Knowing first-hand how successful and well regarded DiGiCo and the wider Audiotonix family are in the live market, this is a fantastic next step in Fourier’s growth, commented Fourier Audio founders Henry Harrod, Peter Bridgman, and Gareth Owen (CEO, CTO, CCO). "Being part of a global network of partners and clients that are at the top of their game—in live events, touring, and installed audio—gives us the opportunity to rapidly change the way that engineers and artists shape their shows. It’s an exciting time to be in an invigorated live market and we can’t wait to dream big with our new colleagues.”

The latest addition to the Audiotonix family sees Fourier Audio join the growing roster of innovative pro audio brands that include Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiGrid, KLANG:technologies, Harrison, Slate Digital, sonible, Sound Devices, Solid State Logic, and DiGiCo.