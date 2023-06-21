DiGiCo Introduces Milan-Certified DMI-AVB

Over the past dozen years since its official roll-out, IEEE’s open-standard Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology has grown into an industry-standard connectivity protocol adopted by numerous professional audio manufacturers, including d&b audiotechnik, L-Acoustics, and Meyer Sound. In response, DiGiCo is deepening its commitment to the Avnu Alliance with the introduction of its new Milan-certified DMI-AVB module bringing guaranteed interoperability between DiGiCo’s DMI card slot-equipped consoles and any amplifier, loudspeaker, or other system component on a shared Milan AVB network.

Showcased at InfoComm 2023, DiGiCo’s new digital 64x64 AVB card supplies eight streams of eight-channel audio with extremely low latency. Supporting both 48kHz and 96kHz formats, the DMI-AVB also supports Master/Slave clock mode. The new card is fully compatible with all Quantum range desks, the SD12, and any other console model via DiGiCo’s outboard Orange Box.

“As pro audio’s only deterministic network protocol, Milan has unquestionably proven to be robustly stable and reliably high-quality,” said DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater. “As industry professionals increasingly turn to the protocol for its many advantages, we’re pleased to now natively bring our consoles into the Milan ecosystem. Offering truly plug-and-play interoperability, our new DMI-AVB surmounts the challenges and headaches of traditional network setups and allows our customers to fully focus on the joy of creating exceptional mixes.”