A Holographic EU Commissioner Wows the Crowds at Italian Tech Week

Known as Italy’s leading Tech Event, Italian Tech Week brings together exceptional brands, ideas and people all under one roof to explore the future of innovation and creativity in the Tech industry. Last year Elon Musk (opens in new tab) was one of the Keynote Speakers and this year it was Stripe CEO, Patrick Collison, as well as Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, amongst many other notable figures.

As Thierry Breton, was unable to join the conference in person this year, Italian Tech Week asked the HYPERVSN (opens in new tab) team to assist with the next best option, the HYPERVSN Holographic Human.

The attendees were stunned as Breton’s HYPERVSN Human Hologram spoke about the driving force behind Italian Tech Week and the purpose of innovative tech to “connect people, and break down barriers” across the globe.

“As ever, the conference was illuminating, engaging and it was fascinating to see some of the brightest minds in Tech brought together to explore similarities and celebrate unique differences—all of which make the Tech Industry such a challenging and satisfying sector to be a part of,” said Kiryl Chykeyuk, HYPERVSN co-founder.

This example is one of many use cases that HYPERVSN technology solutions can cover. Recently, HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming was used to help Michael Blackman (opens in new tab), managing director of Integrated Systems Events, accept his award as a winner of the Talent Awards during Talent Knowledge Congress in Barcelona, among other honored winners such as Federico Mayor Zaragoza, former director of UNESCO. Even being 7000 kilometers away in Oman, thanks to HYPERVSN’s Full Body Live Streaming, the presentation and acceptance of this award was all streamed live and as a 3D Hologram.