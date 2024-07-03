8K Association Brings 8K Content Ecosystem Experts to CEDIA Expo

CEDIA Expo has expanded its partnership with the 8K Association as a supporting organization during CEDIA Expo 2024. This partnership aims to deliver relevant and insightful information on several 8K technology-related topics, including the significant role that 8K native, computer-generated, and upconverted content is destined to play in the future of home entertainment.

Dedicated to educating, promoting and advancing the rapidly evolving 8K ecosystem, the 8K Association is committed to fostering industry-wide adoption of 8K content, products and services across various sectors, from content creation and production to distribution and consumer consumption. At CEDIA Expo 2024, the 8K Association will take center stage, engaging with integrators, manufacturers, distributors and buying groups on the growing importance of 8K within the custom installation industry.

“While 8K technology is not new, its full potential has yet to be fully realized due to a lack of compatible content and distribution platforms,” said Juan Reyes, director of operations for the 8K Association. “However, the production community is now aggressively embracing 8K and recognizing its transformative capabilities. By joining forces with CEDIA Expo, we can engage industry professionals and provide them the knowledge and resources they need to navigate this evolving landscape.”

To support this initiative, the 8K Association is sponsoring a special session on the CEDIA Expo Smart Stage from 11:30 a.m. to noon local time on Thursday, September 5, 2024, that will feature many leading content creation executives. Additionally, the 8K Association will host a series of 8K content demonstrations throughout CEDIA Expo and CIX in their booth (C919) and distribute a new detailed white paper about the 8K experience. Further details concerning 8K at CEDIA Expo and CIX, including other related events, are expected to be announced shortly.

CEDIA Expo 2024 will take place September 4–7, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Individuals interested in attending CEDIA Expo can register online. Non-CEDIA members should register before June 8, 2024, to receive Innovator Rate prices for show floor and training passes.