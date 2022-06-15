5 Products for Wednesday: AudioControl, Solid State Logic, Panasonic, and More

Systems Contractor News continues its look at five products that were showcased at InfoComm 2022 last week in Las Vegas. Today's hits come from AudioControl, Solid State Logic, Platinum Tools, TechLogix, and Panasonic.

AudioControl's Architect Model P250EQ

(Image credit: AudioControl)

AudioControl (opens in new tab) introduced the Architect Model P250EQ at InfoComm 2022. The latest technology is a high-power 2-channel amplifier engineered with an emphasis on sound quality plus key features for the custom installation channel. The P250EQ only requires a 1U rack space yet delivers the performance and functionality of much larger solutions.

The foundation of the AudioControl P250EQ is the company’s Constant Power Mode amplifier design that delivers clarity and balance into any loudspeaker. Output power is 250-Watts per channel into 8, 4 and 2-Ohm loads. The P250EQ’s Constant Power Mode amplifier platform is highlighted by an overbuilt power supply and advanced filter stage mated to robust output transistors capable of both high-current demand and rock-solid stability across the required range of load impedances. The P250EQ will extract every ounce of detail from all styles of music including the latest high-resolution digital content. Get all the facts and features here (opens in new tab).

Solid State Logic Live L650

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

The all new SSL (opens in new tab) Live L650 is the most powerful SSL Live console to date. Combined with latest SSL Live V5.1 software, the Live L650 delivers all the power needed for the next generation of installed sound and complex touring productions where multiple live, broadcast, and streamed/OTT mixes are often required. Designed on an advanced AoIP backbone and boasting native 64-bit processing combined with SSL’s legendary processing tools and latest integrated control solutions for L’Acoustics and Meyer Sound immersive loudspeaker systems, the new L650 console and V5.1 software gives experienced operators the tools to get the absolute best from their productions.

Platinum Tools NetXpert XG2 10G Network Tester

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

“The NetXpert XG2 sets a new standard in versatility and value for cable and network testing as it provides 10G speed certification over copper and fiber, and complete network testing over copper, fiber, and Wi-Fi systems,” said Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “With Cat6A rapidly gaining dominance, a tester capable of certifying networks to 10G speeds has become more of a necessity. With the NetXpert XG2, we have a single device that performs 10G speed certification, as well as all the network tests you need on copper, fiber, and Wi-Fi systems, even PoE testing up to the PoE type 4 standard. This eliminates the need to buy or carry multiple testers for various jobs.”

NetXpert XG2 features and specifications include:

Speed certification to 10G over copper and fiber

Cable qualification to IEEE standards

Complete reporting in multiple formats

Full color seven-inch touchscreen

Convenient form factor with comfortable hand straps and built-in kickstand

Rechargeable, upgradeable lithium battery pack

Field-replaceable RJ45 port, dual SFP+ ports, USB port

Easy software updates for future feature expansion

Dimensions: 9.75 inches x 7 inches x 3 inches

Weight: 2.65 pounds

The TechLogix MOFO PT Series

(Image credit: TechLogix)

The MOFO PT Series includes USB cables in a variety of lengths, HDMI cables in a variety of lengths, aluminum table insert grommets in black or white finish, and aluminum decora wallplates in black or white finish. Simply combine components based on the installation. The system leverages TechLogix's MOFO fiber-based technology to manage 18G 4K60 HDMI and universal USB formats (3-2-1 technology supporting full-speed, hi-speed and SuperSpeed USB).

Additional features include:

No power required

True fiber cable core using TechLogix’s MOFO technology

Fiber supports re-termination, repair & re-purposing in the field using standard fiber tools and connectors

Female source connector mounts to stock or custom plates

Male destination connector connects directly to displays

Includes 2m patch cord for plate connectivity to devices

Plenum-rated cable jacket

Metal molded connector headshells

Available in pre-cut cable lengths (5/8 10/15/23/30/50m)

Recommended for 2-inch wallboxes and 1-inch conduit (or greater)

Furniture-grade aluminum plates

Patent pending (No. 63/239,548)

Panasonic PT-RQ25KU Series 3-Chip DLP 4K SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors

Panasonic Connect introduces the new PT-RQ25KU Series1 , the smallest and lightest 20,000lm 3-Chip DLP 4K laser projector released by Panasonic. Understanding the continued demands for providing captivating content, simplified setup, and remote functionality, the PT-RQ25KU Series is designed for venues hosting live events, concerts, and festivals, along with theme park and location-based entertainment attractions.

With exceptional image quality and significant workflow advantages, the PT-RQ25KU Series is 40% smaller and 35% lighter than its predecessor, simplifying everything from transport and storage to installation and set-up. It delivers up to 20,000 lumens of high brightness at 4K resolution (3840 x 2400) with extremely detailed life-like visuals. Designed for maintenance-free reliability for over 20,000-hours, it is Panasonic Connect’s first projector to be Intel Smart Display Module (SDM) ready so customers can integrate their preferred interface(s) via compatible third-party modules and optional proprietary terminal boards, such as 12G-SDI, DIGITAL LINK.

Further time-saving set-up features come from the Smart Projector Control application and Near Field Communication (NFC) function. These features make it easy to read and change basic setups by holding a mobile device against the projector’s touchpoint. The Remote Preview Lite function checks the content signals from a remote PC via Multi-Media Control Software or a web browser, while the preactivated upgrade kits for Geometry Manager Pro automate edge-blending via a camera to enable sophisticated masking functions. The PT-RQ25KU Series 3-Chip DLP 4K SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors will be available starting November 2022. For more information, click here (opens in new tab).