4K Outdoors from SunBriteTV

- SunBriteTV has announced Veranda, a new family of weatherproof televisions that are safer and provide superior performance and durability than indoor televisions in outdoor installations. Available in three screen sizes (43”, 55” and 65”), the Veranda comes standard with a premium direct-lit 4K UHD screen, is brighter than typical indoor televisions and includes built-in down-firing speakers.
- “We designed the Veranda series to give custom integrators a product with the durability and safety of a dedicated outdoor TV at an extremely affordable price point for their most common install locations, like covered patios and screened-in porches,” said Jonathan Johnson, General Manager, SunBriteTV. “Veranda models will be available in early October and at about half the price of similarly sized existing Signature Series models.”
- Veranda was created with feedback from parent company SnapAV’s network of dealers, resulting in a weatherproof television that meets the needs of many home-install projects, but at a lower price point. SnapAV acquired SunBriteTV in October 2015.
- Veranda is designed for full-shade applications, where, according to a dealer study, the majority of residential televisions are installed outdoors. Rust-proof powder-coated aluminum exteriors, large media bays and installer -friendly cable-entry systems retain the SunBriteTV weatherproof standard, fully resisting rain, moisture, dust, grease and insects.
- Built for permanent outdoor installation in shaded locations, Veranda offers an operating temperature range of -24 to 104F, and storage temperature range from -24 to 140F
- Potential and existing customers are invited to see the Veranda at SnapAV’s CEDIA booth (#2110) September 15-17, 2016 in Dallas.
