WrestleMania 42 Comes to Life with Hippotizer

Quick summary:

A network of 14 Green Hippo media servers (eight Kasai MX and six Boreal+ MK2) drove high-resolution LED canvases throughout the stadium.

Built for zero-fail live environments, the system provided rock-solid stability under relentless demands.

The visual setup acted as the central engine for the 106,000-fan spectacle, continuously shifting screen roles between custom pre-rendered entrance graphics, sponsor messaging, set transformations, and live TV broadcast feeds during matches.

(Image credit: Green Hippo)

WrestleMania 42 drew over 106,000 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, delivering WWE’s signature mix of athletics and spectacle. The visual engine behind the production was a high-performance Hippotizer Media Server system from Green Hippo supplied by Upstaging. The system adapted seamlessly across the two-night event, moving from a Mad Max-inspired theme on opening night to a sleek, modern look on the second night.

[A High-Tech Oasis Rising above Low-Tech Downtown Vegas]

Video serves as an essential, constant element in WWE productions, displaying custom pre-produced graphics, sponsor messaging, set transformations, live camera feeds, and IMAG content. Hippotizer media servers powered an expansive network of LED canvases throughout the venue, including the ring posts and skirt, trusses, barricade, over-ring trons, entranceway, ramp, and stadium ribbon boards. During matches, control of select screens shifted to the TV truck for live camera coverage.

To handle the immense scale and high resolutions required, the technical setup featured eight Hippotizer MX Series Kasai Media Servers alongside six Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 Media Servers. The compact Kasai units proved crucial for heavy-duty playback, driving massive displays such as the over-ring trons (7,272x864 pixels), stadium VOMs (6,080x128 pixels), and lower ribbon boards (13,856x448 pixels). Meanwhile, the Boreal+ MK2 servers managed the entranceway, ramp, barricade, and other LED installations.

(Image credit: Green Hippo)

WWE media server programmer Chris Keene, working alongside Upstaging project manager Tony Thompson, highlighted content management and network synchronization as the production's primary challenges. The crew spent days continuously downloading, encoding, and syncing media across the network. Managed through a grandMA3 console, the Hippotizers provided dependable stability, allowing the team to prepare surprise entrances and execute last-minute programming adjustments on spare machines during live action.

A standout moment occurred during Cody Rhodes’ entrance, which transformed the main stage into a Batman-inspired cave. The sequence required multiple screens to play precisely timed clips perfectly synchronized with audio, demonstrating the Hippotizer network's tight system integration.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 42 FULL ENTRANCE - YouTube Watch On

The reliability of the Hippotizer hardware allowed the production team to manage complex visual workflows with total confidence, cementing Green Hippo and Upstaging as crucial partners in executing one of live entertainment's largest visual productions.