Sony Brings Student-Friendly Cameras to Mean Green Media Production

Details:

Sony’s FX6 and NX800 evolve the university’s media production education while providing students access to professional equipment.

Professors emphasized the ease of use and learning curve in teaching students to use the equipment.

The benefits and quality resulting from the use of Sony’s cameras are noticeable and helping to support students’ job prospects and employability.

North Texas Ups Its Game with Sony Camera Technology

(Image credit: Future)

The University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, TX has a strong focus on career readiness, artistry, and innovation. In order to make significant strides in enhancing its media arts curriculum, the university integrated Sony's latest professional camera technology. Both undergraduate and graduate students now have access to the FX6 cinema camera and HXR-NX800 handheld camcorder to learn the fundamentals of media production, get acclimated to the tools that will be used in their careers, as well as enhance their creative vision on real-world projects which includes narrative and documentary storytelling.

[Course Correction]

In collaboration with Texas Film Gear, the University upgraded its technology, selecting the NX800 4K model with 20x optical zoom lens, a variable neutral-density filter, AI-powered subject recognition and high-precision autofocus for its introductory film production courses, while the FX6 Full Frame Cinema Line camera is used for intermediate and graduate level courses.

(Image credit: Sony)

Brandon Gaesser, assistant professor at North Texas' Department of Media Arts and interim chair for the department’s production committee, teaches undergrads and students enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program, with a focus on documentary filmmaking. When the department had an opportunity to replace its aging camera technology, Gaesser sought a solution that would align with industry standards, give students the relevant skills and experience for the workforce, and set them up for continued success. Furthermore, he wanted cameras that would be ready to use, out of the box, without requiring additional accessories and investment to build out.

“We chose Sony because we felt that would best prepare and position the students for entry-level roles as camera operators, and cinematographers at production companies," he explained. "Sony has a robust camera lineup that is widely used by working professionals and having familiarity with the menu structures and button layouts helps students seamlessly transition into those positions.”

As someone who learned the trade on Sony’s PXW-FS5 and PXW-FS7 cameras, and owns Sony models, Gaesser emphasized the ease of use and learning curve in teaching students to use the equipment. “These are cameras that are very user friendly and easy to teach the students. The students can pick them up and learn them quickly, building muscle memory that extends across the Sony lineup.”

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UNT’s MFA students, who are standardized on the FX6, have taught undergraduates in the school’s Introduction to Media Arts Production course to operate the NX800, which gives both levels of learners the fundamentals to easily navigate other cameras within Sony’s ecosystem.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s Image quality was a big point for UNT. In the MFA program, capturing observational, verité style content involves dynamically changing environments and lighting, and the Sony cameras have been up to the task.

“The students need a versatile camera that can adapt with them," said Gaesser. "The FX6 does just that. It can handle fast changing lighting situations, as well as low light, and offers high contrast, great dynamic range, an ergonomic form factor, and helpful autofocus.”

He added that the feedback has been positive, especially with the FX6s. He also noted that the benefits and quality resulting from the use of Sony’s cameras are noticeable and helping to support students’ job prospects and employability. “The students’ level of work has really increased substantially," Gaesser concluded. "They love these cameras, and so do we.”