2,000-Capacity Denver Turns a Historic Film-Reel Factory into Immersive Concert Experiences

What to know:

ReelWorks Denver is the second venue in the Americas to permanently install the L-Acoustics DJ system.

By pairing this spatial audio setup with the venue’s existing 360-degree 3D projection-mapped walls, ReelWorks can synchronize movement in light and sound across the entire space for a fully multi-sensory experience.

Housed in a historic 1940s film reel factory, the venue transformed from a simple warehouse and corporate event space into a technologically advanced concert venue.

(Image credit: Josh Benton)

ReelWorks Denver, a 2,000-capacity venue located in Denver’s River North Art District, has overhauled its live audio capabilities by installing a 3D spatial sound system. Housed in the historic 1940s Goldberg Brothers Tinners factory—a former manufacturer of Hollywood film reels—the venue transformed from a warehouse into an independent concert destination. While ReelWorks already featured immersive 360-degree projection-mapped visuals, its growth was limited by an outdated 2007 house sound system suited for corporate events rather than high-energy concerts, which was enhanced recently by L-Acoustics.

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To elevate the space, director of operations Basil Osman collaborated with local integrator Brown Note Productions to deploy an L-Acoustics L2D spatial loudspeaker system paired with the L-Acoustics DJ ecosystem.

“I was very curious to check out L-Acoustics DJ, and next thing I knew, I was on a flight to California to experience the system for myself,” said Osman. “When I heard it, I thought it was absolutely groundbreaking tech. All it took was one listen. The L-ISA Processor part of it was just mind-blowing, and I couldn’t say no. It was fantastic.”

This makes ReelWorks only the second venue in the Americas to permanently feature the technology. Introduced in 2025, L-Acoustics DJ uses low-latency machine learning via proprietary "Source Separate" technology to split any stereo DJ track into discrete stems—beats, basslines, melodies, and vocals—in real time. DJs can position and move these audio elements anywhere in the room using a spatial mix engine without altering their standard gear or performance workflow.

(Image credit: Josh Benton)

Brown Note utilized L-Acoustics Soundvision acoustic simulation software to design a seamless, full-room spatial environment. Over the main stage, three L2D arrays in a left-center-right configuration preserve sightlines, while the dedicated center array anchors vocals and cardioid directivity keeps audio energy off the stage. Eight cardioid-configured KS28 subwoofers flank the stage to provide even low-end response across the floor. Mid-room, rear-room, side-fill, and pre-wired balcony arrays composed of A15i Focus and Wide enclosures surround the space to complete the spatial field. In the DJ booth, dual A15 Focus and KS21 subwoofer stacks deliver dedicated surround foldback for the performing artist.

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The entire system is driven by an L-ISA Processor II core and powered by LA7.16i and LA12X amplified controllers. By pairing spatial sound with existing 360-degree projection mapping, ReelWorks now synchronizes multi-sensory experiences across the entire room. The system offers visiting DJs plug-and-play ease, letting them intuitively explore 3D sound design on the fly.

“ReelWorks has already wowed roomfuls of people who had never experienced electronic music this way, and we are just now on the precipice of creating some truly magical experiences that will make lifetime memories," concluded Osman. "With L-Acoustics, we are setting the standard for electronic music and clubs, and it has been a joy making this dream come true for our customer.”