AV Distribution That’s Above Par

Located in Kansas City, Tap Ins is a unique entertainment concept combining mini golf with a full-scale sports bar experience. Spanning an impressive 3.5-acre complex, the venue features 18 outdoor holes and 18 indoor holes housed within a greenhouse environment, alongside a vibrant sports bar, beer garden, and yard games area.

At the heart of the experience is a visually immersive environment, with a total of 105 displays deployed across the venue, including large-format 220-inch direct-view LED video walls on each course. The project was delivered by integrator ICTEK, who designed and implemented a robust AV infrastructure to match the scale and ambition of the space.

From the outset, this was a highly demanding, large-scale AV deployment. The system needed to distribute content from 20 different sources across the 105 screens, ensuring perfectly synchronized playback throughout the entire venue.

Given the size of the site, the AV infrastructure had to span across two separate equipment racks, connected via fiber, while maintaining signal integrity and low latency. In addition, the system needed to support both large-format video walls and multi-view configurations, allowing flexible content layouts across different zones.

(Image credit: WyreStorm)

Beyond Performance

Beyond performance, the integrator also required a solution that would remain cost-effective and supported by a responsive technical team, critical factors in winning and delivering the project successfully.

To meet the demands of this large-scale venue, ICTEK deployed a WyreStorm AV-over-IP solution built around 16 NHD-120, two NHD-150, and six SW48-410 network switches, creating a powerful and dependable foundation for content distribution across the entire site.

The NHD-120 units formed the core of the video distribution system, helping deliver high-quality content across the venue’s many displays with the flexibility needed in a fast-moving sports and entertainment environment. To add another layer of versatility, the NHD-150 units brought in the multi-view functionality required for more dynamic content presentation, allowing multiple sources to be shown simultaneously across video walls and key zones. This gave the venue greater freedom to tailor what guests saw in each space, whether that meant live sports, entertainment content, or custom layouts designed to match the energy of the moment.

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Supporting it all, the SW48-410 network switches provided the high-bandwidth backbone needed to carry AV traffic reliably across the 3.5-acre site. With fiber links connecting the two equipment racks, the system was able to maintain stable long-distance transmission and consistent performance throughout the venue.

Together, these WyreStorm solutions helped deliver an AV environment that feels as flexible as the venue itself, scalable, synchronized, and ready to support a wide variety of experiences across all displays.

“WyreStorm is our go-to for video distribution, and this project reinforced why,” Tim Owens from ICTEK explained. “It was our first time working with multi-view at this scale, and integrating it with a third-party control system required some support. The WyreStorm team was responsive, knowledgeable, and helped us get everything running exactly as needed.”

The result is a fully synchronized, highly flexible AV system that enhances the customer experience across every part of the venue, supporting everything from live sports broadcasting to dynamic, multi-zone entertainment.