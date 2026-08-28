RF Venue Goes the Distance at Monster Jam World Finals Championship

Summary:

Feld Entertainment deployed RF Venue’s RF PA Extension Kit paired with a CP Stage Antenna, creating a reliable, high-performance wireless audio link across three stadium zones, reaching remote speaker positions up to 300 feet away without the time, complexity, or infrastructure required by traditional cable runs.

The RF PA system offered a straightforward, plug-and-play installation that streamlined load-in and simplified system calibration.

The deployment successfully proved that wireless signal extension can save significant time while giving production teams greater flexibility to place delay speakers throughout large venues.

(Image credit: RF Venue)

Feld Entertainment recently brought the Monster Jam World Finals XXV, the 2026 championship event, to Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, where its sound team faced a familiar challenge for large-scale stadium production: extending PA coverage to remote speaker locations without the time, complexity, and infrastructure required by lengthy cable runs. To meet the challenge, the team turned to RF Venue’s RF PA Extension Kit paired with a CP Stage Antenna, creating a wireless audio link that proved both simple to deploy and reliable across the expansive venue.

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“We needed to extend the range of our PA system without running additional cable,” said Clarence Achille, Feld Entertainment manager, sound operations. “The RF PA Extension Kit eliminated that requirement entirely, giving us the coverage we needed without the added infrastructure.”

The Feld Entertainment audio team, including Achille serving as system tech, Denicia White at front of house as A1, and Austin Powell of Poll Sound handling RF coordination, divided the Monster Jam World Finals system into three zones throughout Rice-Eccles Stadium, with the most distant speaker position located approximately 300 feet from the transmission point. Despite the distance and the challenging RF environment of a major stadium event, Achille reports that the RF PA Extension Kit maintained a solid connection throughout the deployment.

For transmission, the Feld team paired the RF PA Extension Kit with RF Venue’s CP Stage Antenna, a compact circularly polarized antenna designed for demanding live production environments. According to Achille, the combination made setup particularly straightforward. “We paired the CP Stage Antenna with the RF PA Extension Kit, and the installation was seamless, genuinely plug-and-play,” he notes. “The CP Stage was compact and easy to deploy, and we were especially impressed with the range of the antennas.”

Because Monster Jam productions operate in demanding environments where equipment may be exposed to changing weather conditions, the outdoor-ready design of the system provided another important advantage. “Setup was straightforward, and the IP rating gave us real peace of mind for our outdoor event,” Achille says. “Knowing the system could handle exposure to the elements meant one less thing to worry about on site.”

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Rice-Eccles Stadium also presented the team with a crowded RF environment. Working alongside several Shure PSM 1000 systems, RF Coordinator Powell was able to easily slot the RF PA Extension Kit into the production’s overall frequency plan as it operates in the less congested 470-to-506 MHz UHF band.

The Monster Jam deployment marked Feld Entertainment’s first experience with RF Venue products. The company worked directly with the RF Venue support team in selecting and deploying the solution, with the results opening the door to additional applications on future productions. For Feld Entertainment, the ability to establish remote PA positions without hundreds of feet of additional signal cable offers practical benefits that extend beyond a single event. By reducing cable infrastructure, the RF PA Extension Kit can help streamline load-in and deployment while providing production teams with greater flexibility in placing delay speakers and other remote PA elements throughout large venues. What’s more, the RF PA receiver units have up to 800 milliseconds of built-in digital delay to allow time alignment with the main PA’s propagation.

“The kit simplified our workflow considerably and saved us significant time,” Achille concluded. “Across the board, everyone involved was pleased with the results. Overall, we were extremely impressed with the performance of the system, and we’re excited about the possibilities it opens for our more complex projects going forward.”