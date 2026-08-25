D-Tools Acquires Portal.io

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The merger brings together two software platforms, offering a complete portfolio that covers every business stage. The company will maintain all three existing products—Portal.io for quick client-facing proposals, D-Tools Cloud for end-to-end operational management, and D-Tools System Integrator (SI) for large-scale enterprise deployments.

Integrators will see no immediate changes to their everyday workflows, software access, pricing terms, or support teams.

By merging their massive manufacturer and distributor data repositories, the combined company creates a comprehensive product catalog and shared AI innovation.

D-Tools has acquired Portal.io to create a massive software network serving residential and commercial audio/video, security, and integration professionals. By combining their resources, the unified company provides a suite of purpose-built tools designed to accommodate integration businesses of all sizes, supporting growth from single-person shops to large enterprise operations.

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D-Tools chief executive officer G Paul Hess continues as CEO of the combined organization. Kirk Chisholm, founder and CEO of Portal.io, takes on the role of chief product officer to guide product vision and strategy. Josh Willits, chief operating officer of Portal.io, now serves as head of Portal.io to lead that specific business unit.

"Bringing D-Tools and Portal.io together gives our industry something it has never had before: the most established platforms in custom integration, the integrator communities that have grown up around them, and the most complete product data, now backed by one team," said Hess. "I came up in this industry as an integrator and I have spent most of my career in product, and for me, this is a return to a product-led organization. Kirk has spent more than a decade obsessing over what integrators need from software, and Portal.io reflects that in every detail. His product leadership complements the deep experience this D-Tools team has built over decades, and together we get to build the next chapter for this industry as one team.”

This merger builds on a 10-year partnership between the two. D-Tools brings nearly three decades of operational depth, offering robust structure and control across sales, engineering, system design, procurement, and project management. Portal.io contributes 15 years of design experience centered on intuitive proposal creation, managed product catalogs, and customer support. Because the companies have operated collaboratively rather than competitively, combining operations allows a unified team to invest directly into the tools integrators rely on daily, eliminating redundant development efforts.

The organization will maintain three distinct products tailored to different operational needs. Portal.io remains dedicated to speed, simplicity, and generating client-facing proposals. D-Tools Cloud offers broader operational coverage, incorporating scheduling, project management, system design, and software integrations. D-Tools System Integrator continues to serve as the enterprise solution for high-complexity operations. Existing customers across all platforms will experience no immediate disruption, forced product migrations, or end-of-life transitions, as both teams plan to evolve the product portfolio based directly on user feedback.

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“Portal.io was built on one idea: understand dealers better than anyone, and build software they love to use. D-Tools has built the most capable platform in this industry and earned a place in more integration businesses than anyone," Chisholm said. "We have known and worked with D-Tools for more than a decade, and what has always been clear is how aligned we are on what integrators actually need. Putting our two teams together is a real chance to shape where this industry goes and to build what dealers have always wanted. In a world of AI, an integrator should be able to run their entire business on software that is powerful, beautiful, and intuitive all at once. If you had to hand-pick two companies to deliver on that, it would be D-Tools and Portal.io. That is the company I want to build, and it is why I am excited to take on product for the combined organization.”

In addition to software platforms, the merger consolidates two product data catalogs into a single, comprehensive resource featuring detailed specifications and pricing from thousands of manufacturers and distributors. This combined repository aims to improve data accuracy, streamline specification workflows, and deliver more timely pricing updates for daily operations.

Moving forward, the combined company will operate as a product-led organization focused on user experience and artificial intelligence integration. Building on Portal.io's early release of an AI proposal builder and ongoing AI development at D-Tools, the combined team plans to embed AI tools into core workflows to streamline sales, design, and project execution. Furthermore, the organization intends to leverage AI internally to accelerate product development while maintaining open platforms and scalable architecture.